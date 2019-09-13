Lauretti proclaims Constitution Week in Shelton

Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Regent Patricia King, left, Mayor Mark Lauretti and Constitution Week Chair Mary Rozsa. Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Regent Patricia King, left, Mayor Mark Lauretti and Constitution Week Chair Mary Rozsa. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lauretti proclaims Constitution Week in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mayor Mark Lauretti proclaimed Sept. 17 to 23 as Constitution Week.

When presenting the proclamation to Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman (SRH-MS) Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter Regent Patricia King, Lauretti said that Sept. 17, 2019, marks the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution, which is the guardian of U.S. citizens’ liberties and embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law.

Lauretti urged all citizens to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves.

King thanked the mayor on behalf of the members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“The DAR wishes to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties,” said King, adding that Shelton has many Revolutionary War patriots who defended the state from the British.

King also agreed with Lauretti that citizens today need to protect the Constitution and encourage every generation of Americans to celebrate the spirit of the men and women who achieved our nation's independence.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR visit http://www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org