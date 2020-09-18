Mayor proclaims Constitution Week in Shelton

Mayor Mark Lauretti proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Mayor Mark Lauretti proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Photo: DAR / Contributed Photo Photo: DAR / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mayor proclaims Constitution Week in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — With the stroke of a pen, the week of Sept. 17 through 23 has been proclaimed Constitution Week by Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Lauretti, at a ceremony Thursday, said it is the privilege and duty of the American people to commemorate the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States.

The Constitution is “the guardian of our liberties and embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law,” he said.

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution thanked Lauretti for his proclamation and encourages all citizens to exercise their Constitutional rights in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove lineal descent to an ancestor who served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR, visit http://sarahriggshumphreysdar.org/

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com