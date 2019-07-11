Shelton mayor blasts superintendent’s handling of police probe

SHELTON — Mayor Mark Lauretti says the city’s superintendent of schools overreacted to a recent police probe of Shelton High School Principal Beth Smith and Assistant Principal John Skerritt, leaving the city open to legal action.

“This will end up in court,” Lauretti said Thursday, adding that Superintendent Chris Clouet “defamed” the character of both administrators by placing them on paid administrative leave when the investigation began this spring, rather than reassigning them.

The police report released Tuesday says Smith continued to interview students about a possible sexual assault at the school after she was told to stop by police. Shelton Police Detective John Hubyk applied for an arrest warrant against her and Skerritt on charges of risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an officer, but State’s Attorney Margaret E. Kelley declined to prosecute, the report states.

Smith, who has since been reassigned to the school district’s central office, “did the things she was supposed to do, obviously, because the prosecutor could not prove any wrongdoing,” Lauretti said. “The police investigation was proper, but Clouet’s reaction brought an unnecessary spotlight to the situation before any of the facts were known.”

Clouet responded to Lauretti’s comments by saying, “This is a complicated legal and personnel issue. No responsible person should comment on it while it remains unresolved.”

Clouet and the Board of Education are conducting their own investigation into how Smith and Skerritt handled the alleged sexual assault.

Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden said it was “completely unprofessional and inappropriate for anyone, including Mayor Lauretti, to comment on a personnel matter in which he has no role to play, and about which he does not have all of the facts. This is doubly inappropriate in light of the fact the district’s investigation of this matter is ongoing.”

Holden said the district’s inquiry is still ongoing partly because of the city’s refusal to provide a copy of the police report to the school board or to Hearst Connecticut Media until both organizations filed complaints with the state Freedom of Information Commission.

“Moreover, it is common practice throughout the state that employees who are the subject of an ongoing investigation are placed on administrative leave, without prejudice,” Holden said.

He also said there is no reason to assume that every statement given to the police in the course of their investigation is true.

“Finally, it was the Shelton Police Department that determined that the matter was an appropriate subject of a police investigation,” Holden said. “Neither the Board of Education nor superintendent played any role in the initiation of the police investigation. We simply cooperated with the department’s investigation, as we would with any such investigation.”

Lauretti said he has spoken with Smith but declined to elaborate on their communication. Smith, her attorney, William Bloss, and Skerritt and Kelley have not responded to requests for comment.

