Law enforcement cracks down on Minneapolis street racing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Law enforcement officers pulled over more than 100 vehicles in a crackdown on drag racing in downtown Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs this past weekend.

Authorities issued 29 citations and booked 22 people as area law enforcement agencies partnered to stop drag racers. A dozen firearms were recovered, one person was arrested for drunken driving and four others were detained on fleeing charges, the Star Tribune reported.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says drag racing this year has been “more egregious.” Last month, police opened fire hydrants to flood downtown streets and deter drag racing.

"This is not about hot rodding, but in fact about people just behaving badly and making a dangerous environment and damaging property,” Elder said. “We will continue to do these details until these behaviors stop.”

Metro Transit, the State Patrol, the Hennepin and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Offices and police from Minneapolis, St. Paul and Brooklyn Park formed a partnership to crackdown on street racing.

Elder said other suburbs seeing more drag racing include Brooklyn Park, St. Louis Park and Roseville, among others.