Lawmaker questions New Mexico AG's handling of solar case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ handling of a now-settled case involving a large solar installation company has spurred a request from a state lawmaker for an investigation.
Rep. Daymon Ely is asking State Auditor Brian Colón, who is a friend of Balderas, to look into why the attorney general agreed to seal all documents in the case against Vivint Solar Inc. Ely also wants to know why Balderas didn’t pursue any specific restitution for thousands of customers as part of the settlement reached last fall.