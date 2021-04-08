Lawmakers adopt penalties for failing to protect monuments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Legislature passed a bill Thursday that allows the state to withhold funding to cities that fail to protect public monuments and memorials from vandalism, part of an attempt by Republican lawmakers to deter protests that have elevated since the death of George Floyd.
State agencies would be allowed to withhold certain discretionary funds from local governments that don’t prioritize the protection of certain facilities, monuments, memorials and statues, according to the legislation. State police would also be required to assist local governments when investigating people who desecrate any monuments and memorials.