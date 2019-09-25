Lawmakers close to passing state budget, again

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — It took an extra three months, but New Hampshire is close to passing a budget for the next two years.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the $13.1 billion passed by the Democratically-controlled Legislature in June, and the temporary spending plan the state has been operating under is set to expire next week.

The House on Wednesday overwhelming approved a compromise announced the day before, and the Senate is expected to follow suit.

Democrats had argued their original plan provided needed property tax relief and education aid while addressing the state's most pressing problems. But Republicans argued it relied on one-time surplus funds for ongoing expenses and would drive the state toward a broad-based tax.

The compromise trims the total to $12.96 billion and preserves scheduled business tax cuts, if revenues meet projections.