Lawmakers concerned about oversight in Newsom spending plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants $2.9 billion to spend on future coronavirus-related expenses with little oversight from the Legislature. That is worrying some California lawmakers after the administration OK'd several several high-priced deals to purchase personal protective equipment from dubious sources that did not materialize.

Newsom's revised spending plan, revealed last week, includes billions of dollars in cuts to public schools and public assistance programs to help close a projected $54.3 billion budget deficit caused by the economic fallout from the state's mandatory stay-at-home order.

The proposal also includes a request for $2.9 billion in taxpayer money that Newsom could spend “for any purpose related to the COVID-19 state of emergency,” according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. The only requirement would be for Newsom to give lawmakers 72-hours notice before spending the money.

Lawmakers have already given Newsom $1 billion to spend battling the coronavirus, money the Democratic governor has spent on purchasing hotel rooms for homeless people and and loans to small businesses. But he has also used some of it to help pay for a number of deals for masks, gloves and other protective gear from overseas companies.

Some of those deals were canceled or partially refunded after the money was spent, including a high-profile agreement with China-based electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. The state got the money back, but the process has concerned lawmakers.

“I think the Legislature is concerned. I don't think that's overstating it,” said Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. “I think we have to ensure proper checks and balances and that there is proper oversight."

Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer noted the proposal uses “the same language the Legislature approved earlier this year.”

“COVID-19 is still an evolving public health crisis and challenge,” Palmer said. “We need to be able to respond quickly and keep the Legislature informed in real time.”

Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek, whose office advises the Legislature, said the $1 billion approved in March made sense because lawmakers stopped meeting to observe the physical distancing. But with lawmakers returning to work, “it seems less clear to us that there is the same argument for that kind of autonomy.”

The spending will likely be a big part of budget negotiations, which began Friday when mask-wearing legislative leaders meet with Newsom to discuss his proposal. Budget hearings are scheduled to begin next Monday. Lawmakers who must pass a budget by June 15 or forfeit their salaries.

Newsom expects to spend $8.6 billion on COVID-19 related expenses. But he expects the federal government to reimburse 75% of those costs, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.

The state's projected budget deficit is driven by a dramatic drop in state revenues as 4.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits. But it's also driven by an expected surge of enrollment in government-funded programs to help with health care, food and living expenses.

Newsom predicts the state's Medicaid enrollment will increase by 9.2% while enrollment in the state's food assistance program will increase by over 50%. The largest projected increase is an unprecedented 75.6% jump in the state program that offers cash assistance for low-income families with children.

Ting said Monday he believes the state might have to return after June 15 to amend the spending plan. “For us, our challenge is, again, to make the best decision we have with the information we have right now, but also not to overact,” he said. “Given that we are the fifth largest economy in the world, we have a balance sheet that can absorb greater financial risk.”

Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, said lawmakers are going to have to find a balance. “We have the obligation to be the adults in the room to face this problem head on and to come up with solutions that are going to fix it in the long term,” he said.