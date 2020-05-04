Lawmakers oppose tax hikes; bridge traffic way down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers face some tough decisions as the state emerges from the coronavirus crisis and tries to plug a budget gap of at least $400 million, but higher taxes appear to be off the table, several legislators told The Providence Journal.

“Those most impacted by the pandemic should not bear the costs of rebuilding Rhode Island, so I am vehemently opposed to tolling cars and raising taxes on our working families and small businesses,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey said.

Republican Sen. Elaine Morgan said she is opposed to any sales or income tax hikes or toll expansion and against legalizing marijuana, but suggested furloughs or layoffs of “nonessential″ state workers.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says his team is looking for creative ways to use the $1.7 billion the state has received from Washington for COVID-related expenses.

Lawmakers who wanted to raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents before the pandemic are still behind the proposal, as are those who previously pushed for the legalization and sale of recreational marijuana.

___

BRIDGE TRAFFIC

The amount of traffic making its way across the Newport Pell Bridge in Rhode Island has dropped significantly as the coronavirus has taken hold.

Just 7,520 vehicles crossed the bridge on April 12, which was Easter Sunday, according to The Newport Daily News, citing figures from the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

That was down from almost 20,500 vehicles on Easter Sunday 2019.

From March 1 to April 12, 2019, there were more than 1,200,000 vehicle crossings, but during the same span this year, there were just about 770,000 crossings, a decline of about 36%, according to the state.