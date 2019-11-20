Lawmakers request environmental review of factory closure

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont lawmakers have asked environmental officials to monitor the pending closure of the Energizer factory for any pollution.

The Bennington Banner reports Democratic Sen. Brian Campion wants to avoid the toxic chemical contamination that was found when two former factories in Bennington closed in 2002.

Campion and Sen. Dick Sears say in an email that the battery factory is working with the state’s Agency of Natural Resources on its closure plan and keeping the process “public and transparent.”

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation's Waste Management and Prevention Division says the notice of the facility’s closure is the first step in a comprehensive closure process.

The next step will be the development of closure plan to be reviewed by environmental officials and carried out 90 days prior to the plant shutdown.