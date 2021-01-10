Lawmakers who voted against Biden are denounced back home JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 4:14 p.m.
About 300 demonstrators gather after painting a sign in the middle of Broadway Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
After violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walks to the House chamber to challenge the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania during the joint session of the House and Senate to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, front, followed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walk from the House Chamber following a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Va., arrives on the House floor before being sworn in on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory, even after a mob broke into the Capitol, are getting blasted by critics in their home districts who demand that they resign or be ousted.
Protesters, newspaper editorial boards and local-level Democrats have urged the lawmakers to step down or for their colleagues to kick them out. The House and Senate can remove members with a two-thirds vote or censure or reprimand with a majority.
Written By
JEFFREY COLLINS