Lawsuit: Mentally ill inmates shackled, isolated in cells

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A disability rights group sued Connecticut prison officials Thursday on allegations that inmates with mental illness are being physically and psychologically abused at the maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution.

The nonprofit Disability Rights Connecticut says in the federal court lawsuit that the Department of Correction's use of prolonged isolation and in-cell shackling of mentally ill prisoners is cruel and unusual punishment that violates their constitutional rights. The treatment is also illegal discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the suit says.