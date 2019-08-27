Lawsuit in Vermont PFOA contamination case now class-action

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge says a civil lawsuit filed by Vermont residents seeking damages from PFOA contamination in their Bennington neighborhood can proceed as a class-action lawsuit.

The Bennington Banner reports that U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford ruled that the suit against Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which means qualified property owners can join together.

A number of private wells near the now-closed plants were found to be contaminated with PFOA and the Saint-Gobain has agreed to extend municipal waterlines to almost 500 homes or businesses in the area.

The original lawsuit, filed in 2016, contends that PFOA contamination was released during the manufacturing process.

Saint Gobain Communications Manager Lia LoBello says the company plans to appeal Crawford's decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

___

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com