Lawsuit planned over mold infections at Seattle hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit is expected to be filed against Seattle Children’s Hospital in connection with a second aspergillus mold outbreak in the last year.

KOMO-TV reports that attorneys for three former patients say they plan to file the lawsuit Monday.

The hospital says that between 2001 and 2014, seven children who were patients developed infections from the mold and five of them died.

Officials say the infections and deaths were thought to be isolated events at the time.

Hospital CEO Jeff Sperring says officials now believe the illnesses were likely caused by air handling systems in operating rooms that failed to remove the mold.

Officials say the hospital is installing a new rooftop air handler and custom, high-efficiency particulate air filters in all 14 operating rooms and adjacent supply areas.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/