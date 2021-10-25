Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys in three different civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of the money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations.
The court motions in the cases, all filed last week, said they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they could possibly collect in their lawsuits by shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property and a boat after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.