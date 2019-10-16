Lawyer: British family deported after US border crossing

This June 22, 2018, photo shows the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township, Pa. Several members of an extended British family who made an unauthorized crossing into the United States from Canada have been deported after nearly two weeks in federal custody at a Pennsylvania detention center Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Bill Uhrich/Reading Eagle via AP)

READING, Pa. (AP) — Lawyers for a British family who made an unauthorized crossing from Canada into the United States say the family has been deported after nearly two weeks in federal custody.

Bridget Cambria says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told her all seven members of the family, including an infant and toddler twins, are headed back to England. ICE declined comment Wednesday afternoon, saying it doesn't discuss "removal arrangements" before deportees are back in their own country.

The family says they mistakenly crossed the border into Washington state while trying to avoid an animal in the road. An affidavit says family members were "treated like criminals" by their U.S. jailers. U.S. officials say the family crossed the border on purpose, adding that two of the family members had previously been denied entry to the U.S.