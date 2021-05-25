Lawyer: US got ex-Ukranian officials' data in Giuliani probe LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 4:09 p.m.
FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko speaks during a briefing at the Central Election Commission in Kiev, Ukraine. U.S. prosecutors in 2019 sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman as part of their probe of Rudolph Giuliani's dealings in that country, a lawyer accidentally revealed in a court filing Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The filing said federal prosecutors in New York had obtained an email account believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors in 2019 sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman as part of their probe of Rudy Giuliani's dealings in that country, a lawyer accidentally revealed in a court filing Tuesday.
The filing said federal prosecutors in New York had obtained an email account believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko.
LARRY NEUMEISTER