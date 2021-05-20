Lawyer for mom jailed in son's slaying requests mental check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An attorney is requesting a mental health evaluation for a Kentucky mother charged with murder in the death of her 10-year-old son whose body was found in the trunk of her car last month.

The attorney for Kaitlin R. Higgins, 28, asked a judge Tuesday to order a mental health evaluation to determine whether the defendant was competent to stand trial, The Courier-Journal reported. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry is set to consider the motion next week, according to court records.