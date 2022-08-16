Lawyer loses appeal in defamation suit over school mascot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by a Delaware attorney who was forced to resign from his law firm after defending a Pennsylvania high school’s American Indian mascot.
Scott Cousins, a Pennsylvania resident who worked at a Wilmington law firm, filed a complaint on his own behalf against the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District in August 2020 in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the district from retiring Unionville High School’s mascot. Sports teams at the school had long been known as the Indians, a reference to the Lenape Indian tribe, and the logo featured the letter “U” draped by a feather. The school’s mascot is now a longhorn steer whose horns form a “U” shape.