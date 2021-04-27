Lawyers: Pathologist says Black man shot 5 times by deputies BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 11:28 a.m.
A demonstrator yells from her car as protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, April 26, 2021, to protest the killing of Andrew Brown by police and to demand the full body camera footage be released. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday April 26, 2021, after family viewed 20 seconds of police body camera video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed the week before by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies serving a warrant. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family viewed 20 seconds of police body camera video of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was killed the week before by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies serving a warrant. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina say an independent autopsy shows that he was shot five times, including a shot in the back of the head.
Attorney Wayne Kendall said Tuesday that an independent pathologist hired by Andrew Brown Jr.’s family examined his body.
BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW