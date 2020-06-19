Lawyers say most charges dropped against Iowa City protester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers said Friday that most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

The lawyers for Mazin Mohamedali said they had reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to dismiss five of six pending charges against the man. He was arrested June 7 on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct after taking part in a protest near Interstate 80 that ended when officers used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a crowd.

Mohamedali was then ordered jailed on a parole violation, as a probation officer cited comments he had made about upcoming protests. He'd been convicted in 2018 on charges connected to a gas station robbery.

Under the agreement, Mohamedali will plead guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the jail time he's already served.

“This movement is all about making personal sacrifices for the greater good," Mohamedali said in a statement. “My conviction is a small price to pay for the dividends that our movement has already brought in the city of Iowa City.“