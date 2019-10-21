LePage makes endorsement in GOP primary in 2nd District

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has endorsed a former state representative over his former press secretary and another candidate in the Republican primary in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

LePage gave a boost to former state Rep. Dale Crafts' campaign, calling him "an experienced, conservative" legislator who will "serve the people of Maine well."

Craft is running against former LePage press secretary Adrienne Bennett and libertarian-leaning former state Sen. Eric Brakey.

Brakey told the Bangor Daily News that he has tremendous respect for LePage, but also said the former governor is "one voice among many" in the party.

Bennett said nothing surprised her when she was press secretary "and this didn't either." She said she expects to have LePage's support "when it's over and I win."