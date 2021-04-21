Leaders honor late Rep. Hastings as an outspoken fighter ALAN FRAM, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 12:49 p.m.
1 of9 House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP) Tasos Katopodis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 People attend a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP) Stefani Reynolds/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, takes a photo with members of the Congressional Black Caucus before a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Anna Moneymaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., speaks during a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP) Tasos Katopodis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., speaks during a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a Celebration of Life for Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Hastings died earlier this month, aged 84, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders and colleagues remembered Rep. Alcee Hastings on Wednesday as a straight-talking, tenacious champion for the disadvantaged who overcame hurdles in his own life to forge a near three-decade career in the House.
In a socially distanced ceremony in the Capitol's Statuary Hall, a few steps from the House chamber, fellow lawmakers recalled the professional and social bonds they'd formed with the Florida Democrat. Hastings died early this month at 84, two years after revealing he was battling pancreatic cancer.