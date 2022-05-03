Leaked court document galvanizes anti-abortion activists DAVID CRARY, AP National Writer May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 5:58 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Longtime anti-abortion activist Barbara Beavers, left, prays as she waits by the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization (JWHO), Mississippi's last remaining abortion clinic parking lot, to hand out pro-life materials to an incoming patients, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Clinic escorts stand on the other side of the entrance to direct and deflect any interference from anti-abortion protestors. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A pastor uses a megaphone to ask women not to get abortions on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Ill. The pastor, whose church is across the state line in the St. Louis area, declined to give his name but said he stands outside the clinic and does this often. More women from Missouri and states much farther away are coming to Illinois for abortions, as more states restrict that kind of care. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW YORK (AP) — For veteran anti-abortion activists, the leaked Supreme Court document read like a detailed dream come true, spelling out a potential ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow U.S. states to ban abortion.
Yet even amid their celebrations, there were hard-nosed assessments from some about the political battles that lie ahead if the national map officially becomes a patchwork of conflicting abortion laws.