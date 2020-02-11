Learn therapeutic touch at Griffin Hospital

Holly Major, NP, MSN, QTTT, Therapeutic Touch coordinator for Griffin Hospital, will conduct a two-day Foundations of Therapeutic Touch workshop on March 6 and 27.

Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, is promoting wellbeing in the community with a two-day Foundations of Therapeutic Touch workshop on Friday, March 6 and 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Therapeutic Touch (TT) is an energy healing technique that is derived from the ancient practice of laying on of hands. It has been taught to thousands of healthcare professionals and can help reduce pain and anxiety, expedite healing, and increase overall feelings of well-being.

The purpose of this Basic Level TT Workshop is to explain the concepts and practice of TT, allowing ample time for hands-on practice. Participants must attend both workshop sessions to receive credit. The workshop is open to the public and there are no prerequisites to attend.

The workshop instructor, Holly Major, NP, MSN, QTTT, is an adult nurse practitioner and the TT Coordinator for Griffin Hospital. Major has been teaching TT since 2000 and is a qualified TT instructor through Therapeutic Touch International Associates, the international association of Therapeutic Touch.

The fee for the workshop is $100, and includes all class materials. The deadline to enroll is Feb. 28. For more information, or to enroll, contact Laura Howell at 203-732-7466 or lhowell@griffinhealth.org.