Lebanese sub ends mission after finding sunken migrant boat

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese submarine ended its mission after locating a boat carrying migrants that sank earlier this year in the Mediterranean Sea, but bigger equipment is needed to pull it out, a legislator said Monday.
The comments by legislator Ashraf Rifi came days after the submarine found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank in April off the coast of northern Lebanon with about 30 people on board.