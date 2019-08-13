Legion Act expands American Legion membership

Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 of Shelton has announced that membership with the American Legion has been expanded, thanks to legislation that Congress passed and the president signed into law July 30, 2019. Congress and the White House agreed to expand definition of war eras to include all who served since Dec. 7, 1941.

More than 1,600 members of the U.S. Armed Forces were killed or wounded in periods of time not designated as war eras since the end of World War II. The Legion Act offers American Legion membership eligibility to any U.S. military veteran who served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged or is serving now.

For more information about Sutter Terlizzi Post 16, call 203-924-9887, stop by the Post Home at 295 Old Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, or visit American Legion Post 16 on Facebook. Post 16 meets the first Tuesday of each month.