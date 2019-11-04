Legion Post 16 to honor veterans at Shelton memorial

Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 will hold Veterans Day services on Monday, Nov. 11, at Riverwalk in Shelton to honor all of the city’s veterans, including those serving in the armed forces today. Ceremonies will begin 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial, followed by an 11:30 a.m. service and luncheon at Post 16 on Bridgeport Avenue.

What people now call Veterans Day began as Armistice Day. It is historically significant that this day continue to be observed on the month, day and hour — 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918 — that the guns fell silent in World War I.

“This is an extra special Veterans Day for Post 16,” said Dave Gallagher, commander of Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 of Shelton. “It is the first Veterans Day of the Legion's next 100 years.”

The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans organization. Founded early in 1919, the delegates to the first National Convention in Minneapolis broke from business sessions to parade down a main street in a heavy snowstorm at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to mark the anniversary of the armistice.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. In Shelton, American Legion Post 16 sponsors American Legion Baseball, which the organizatiuon called one of the nation’s most successful amateur athletic programs, educating young people about the importance of sportsmanship, citizenship and fitness.

The Post also supports Operation Comfort Warriors, a program that supports recovering wounded warriors and their families by providing them with “comfort items” and the kind of support that makes a hospital feel a little bit more like home. Post 16 raises money to send Shelton High School juniors to Boys State, where they learn the mechanics of the state government by role-playing in a complex dual-party system.

The American Legion Auxiliary conducts parallel programs for young women by sponsoring Girls State. American Legion Post 16 of Shelton strives to be is a hub for patriotic programs, youth activities, and veterans helping veterans. New members are always welcome.

Sutter-Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 of Shelton has announced that membership with the American Legion has been expanded, thanks to legislation that Congress passed and the president signed into law July 30, 2019. Congress and the White House agreed to expand definition of war eras to include all who served since Dec. 7, 1941.

More than 1,600 members of the U.S. Armed Forces were killed or wounded in periods of time not designated as war eras since the end of World War II. The Legion Act offers American Legion membership eligibility to any U.S. military veteran who served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged or is serving now.