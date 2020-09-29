Legion walk benefits CT Children’s Medical Center

MONROE — Veterans from across that state converged on Great Hollow Lake in person and virtually, on Saturday raising money for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The annual American Legion Department of Connecticut Third District's Kids Walk was delayed from April due to the pandemic.

Mike Kellett, American Legion Department of Connecticut 3rd District executive committeeman, said organizers feared the delay and pandemic would hamper the event, but veterans from across the state rallied to make the event a success.

Kellett said the walk “went very well,” raising more than $2,400 to benefit Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

“We had veterans and American Legion Family members from Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Fairfield, Bridgeport, Danbury, Monroe, Shelton, Newtown, Westbrook, Southingto, and West Haven walking to raise funds for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center and many more walked virtually,” Kellett said.

Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 of Monroe, in conjunction with the American Legion Department of Connecticut’s Third District, sponsored walk. The day's event included a 1- to 3-mile socially distanced walk.

Eligibility dates for American Legion membership have expanded by congress to include all veterans that have served honorably between Dec. 7, 1941, and today as well as active duty military personnel.

The Third District includes 23 Posts located throughout Fairfield County.

Veterans interested in learning more about the American Legion should stop in to visit their local Post or they may email ctlegiondistrict3@gmail.com.

