Lembo: Conn. economy improving from COVID, still needs help

While Connecticut's economy is beginning to improve, state Comptroller Kevin Lembo warned Monday the state needs more financial help from the federal government to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, including the extension of the $600 a week supplemental unemployment benefit.

He noted how the bond rating agency Moody’s Analytics recently cited Connecticut as one of the few states with enough reserves to handle a modest recession, with a current balance of more than $2.8 billion, but warned that significant federal help was needed to prevent more serious scenarios.

“It’s decision time,” the Democrat said in a written statement. “Our state economy is showing signs of recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but without a significant investment from the federal government, those gains may slip away, and Connecticut families and businesses will suffer.”

Lembo issued his monthly financial and economic report on Monday, predicting the 2020 fiscal year will end with a $128.1 million budget deficit.

Connecticut has so far recovered more than 100,000 jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic. However, Lembo said the state's unemployment levels are still near record-highs and employment remains down 172,700 jobs compared to a year ago. Lower-wage workers continue to face the greatest burden of job losses.

In other coronavirus news:

DR. FAUCI APPEARANCE

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was tentatively scheduled to make a virtual appearance during Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's COVID-19 briefing on Monday with reporters.

It will mark the first time Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will participate in the governor's briefing. Lamont has invited other medical experts, including former Food and Drug Administration Director Scott Gottlieb, to make presentations and answer questions from reporters.

Lamont referred to Fauci as the “most credible voice coming out of Washington, D.C., the voice I listen to, the voice that's going to give us some confidence that what we're doing, we're doing appropriately and we know that we can change course if we have to.”

Lamont's comments come as members of the state's largest teachers' unions have voiced concerns about returning to the classroom, given the continuing pandemic.

During an earlier video conference appearance, Fauci told physicians and medical studetns at New Hampshire's Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, that while the nation's “default principle” should be having children return to school, he warned that may not apply to those states with high infection rates.

“There may be some areas where the level of virus is so high that it would not be prudent to bring the children back to school,” he said. "So you can’t make one statement about bringing children back to school in this country, it depends on where you are.”