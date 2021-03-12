Letter: Bus service criticism more than deserved

The following letter is a response to Alderman Anthony Simonetti’s letter published online this week.

Alderman Simonetti:

It is extremely disappointing to hear once again from an elected official that what parents and children experience on a daily basis is labeled as “criticism of bus service unfair, undeserved” and marginalized to “just the world we live in today.”

As parents we wake up almost every day to one, two or sometimes three emails from the school system pertaining to multiple bus issues. We then must scramble to find a way to get our children or grandchildren to school because their bus is not coming and/or is running over 20 minutes late. This happens to me and hundreds of families in Shelton.

You are calling the criticism of Shelton Student Transportation Services (SSTS) unfair and undeserved. I and many others would respectfully disagree. We have lived with this for months and expecting better services for our children is more than fair and deserved.

You said: "The point I want to be very clear to make is that managing a business like the SSTS, a nursing home, retail store, airline or a restaurant requires people and when they are not available it is impossible to provide the service that is as perfect as it is intended to be.” As one fellow Shelton resident said to me: I call BS. She, like many others, runs an essential business, and even though they had to adjust, their customer service has never dropped. And no one at her business got laid off. Sadly, this is not the case with Shelton Student Transportation Services.

You also wrote: “The problem of bus transportation is universal in the world we live in today.” Not only is this not true, it is disheartening to hear that we should just accept sub par services from our own city-run Student Transportation Services. I would expect a much better answer from my Alderman. You should be a leader, a role model and someone who strives to provide solutions. I and the rest of your constituents deserve so much better than someone who shrugs it off as “it is the world we live in.” I am not willing to accept this, nor should we set an example for our children that mediocrity is acceptable.

If those issues were not bad enough, we have a BOE that is paying full price for services that are not received. If you were to go to a restaurant, order a full meal and only to receive a small cup of soup would you pay full price? I would not. And I am pretty certain you would not either.

Laure Kovacs

Shelton