Letter: Charter revisions would exclude minority voices

To the Editor:

Varying opinions and input in Shelton government produce a better result. That is why Shelton needs a financial board and a truly representative Board of Education.

One-man dictates by the mayor are limited, personal and parochial. The minority of Shelton citizens should be represented. More of the following is likely if the charter revision is passed: mayoral sabotage of an elected board. The Board of Apportionment and Taxation hasn’t met since June 20. Fewer persons would be available to take on the substantial Board of Education workload. Other towns are inclusive with financial boards and full boards of education.

Shelton should not stand out as a sore thumb.

Joseph J. Knapik

Board of Apportionment and Taxation