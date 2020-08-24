Letter: Inland Wetlands Commission should deny Shelter Ridge

To the Editor:

We have been fighting the good fight on behalf of Shelton residents against Shelter Ridge for more than four years. The application has now reached the Inland Wetlands Commission. It is clear that Shelter Ridge is the worst project ever proposed for Shelton. It will cause permanent harm to 121 acres and the surrounding homes, streets and rivers. For what?

We listened to the city engineer give expert testimony against this project for many reasons. In fact, he recommended denial on Feb. 15, 2018.

Save Our Shelton and its supporters donated money to hire a licensed engineer to review the application. This review echoed the city’s report and confirmed many serious issues that clearly required a denial. The facts can’t be disputed. Although our mayor walked out of a meeting on Feb. 6, 2020, when our engineer spoke because he wasn’t interested in the facts.

Now he is helping the developer. He got the Board of Aldermen to spend $16,000 of your tax money on yet another review. He is using our money to pay for another review! That backfired, because this report also warned of major flaws with the application. At their May 7 meeting, after studying three engineering reports, the wetlands commissioners were poised to deny it. After our city engineer recommended denial, two other engineering companies clearly stated all of the reasons the plans wouldn’t work. But the mayor, in yet another display of complete overreach, is throwing out more of our taxpayer money. In the time of COVID, he is not only directing commissions to hold meetings at 10 a.m. (when most people are at work and cannot attend), but he is paying for another review of the property. Why?

This is misuse of our tax dollars and an unwarranted favor to the developer. The Inland Wetlands Commission must do their job and deny the application. Don’t let the mayor waste our money.

Gregory S. Tetro

SOS Save Our Shelton