To the Editor:

The Secretary of (the) State (SOS) recently sent out hundreds of thousands of requests for absentee ballots. More than 20,000 never made it to their destination because the out of state mailing company she hired did not mail them. It leads me to believe that our Hartford Democratic administration is even more incompetent than ever. It is no secret the state of Connecticut is in dire straits when it comes to our finances. Every dollar counts. The total amount spent on the mailing etc. is not readily available but to be assured a family of four could easily live handsomely for several years on it. What did it produce? A royal challenge for the town clerks offices across the state. The Shelton Town Clerk’s Office was swamped. They had to open, check the registry, fold ballots, instructions and stuff and mail some 3,000 envelopes. Almost half of which were never returned.

Our U.S. Postal Service system is the best in the world. Many of you don't realize how well it functions until you try mailing even a post card home from any other country. The men and women of the USPS serve us well and can only guarantee a ballot gets delivered to be counted if it is placed in their system just as they advise us delivery of gifts at Christmas time if they are mailed by Dec. 12. Politicians and SOS are ready to change the regulations, as they did in Bridgeport to allow extra hours for voting and printing of extra ballots after the fact during the Presidential election in 2008. Don't allow their errors and mistakes to disrupt probably the most important Presidential election in the history of the United States.

If you require/need or would prefer an absentee ballot please either request one in writing or go to the cityofshelton.org website and download the form to request one and forward it to the town clerk’s office. (P.O. Box 364) It can be done right now. You can assist an elderly or compromised person if you care to do so also. There is no secret that this method of requesting an absentee ballot works without overburdening or placing added costs onto our election process. Our military who are stationed abroad have utilized this system for decades without question.

Voting is a privilege we as U.S. citizens should never take for granted. When less than 50 percent of those eligible actually show up to vote “We the people” are not making our voices heard. Whether you feel you are part of the silent majority or feel you are part of the silenced majority your vote is needed and counts. Don't let any politician, government agency or person deter you from voting. If you need assistance the Registrar of Voters will assist you. Accommodations at the polls are available for hearing and visually impaired. Easy access for those with wheelchairs and walkers are also available I have personally witnessed the exceptional social distancing, sanitizing that our Shelton Registrar of Voters office has adopted and the poll workers who meticulously adhere to them during the 6A to 8A voting day. Be assured you will be safe if you vote in person in any of the Shelton polling. Get out the vote and bring someone with you to the polls.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Shelton Republican Town Committee

Chairman