Letter: Senior citizen calls on residents to vote in person

To the Editor:

I urge everyone to cast their vote during this crucial and decisive time in our country today.

I am a female Shelton senior citizen, and I will walk with my cane to the voting site to be very, very certain no one blocks my path. My vote should be unhampered and unintimidated.

I want my vote to be counted and not be touched, lost or even destroyed during this time of turmoil and distress.

Please vote in person if possible whether you are 18, 30, 50 or like myself in your 80s. This is your right, responsibility and privilege.

Don’t let anyone steal your vote, voice and rights. We must preserve our American Constitution.

Lucille Coursen

Shelton