Letter: Time to stop crippling A&T’s budget oversight powers

To the Editor:

The United States of America was formed to address grievances caused by an unresponsive king. Here in Shelton, history repeats itself.

Mayor Lauretti forces the residents of Shelton to accept his policies without input, and casts insults when challenged. But the residents of Shelton have spoken with a more than two-to-one rejection of his charter revision which could have effectively handed him absolute power over decision making by creating hand-picked supermajorities and abolishing our only means of bipartisan financial oversight.

Anyone who doubts his contempt for parents, voters, and reviews can listen to his recorded remarks from the city meeting of June 5, 2020. His diversion regarding school technology failed. But his minions soldier on.

The chair of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation refuses to hold a new meeting, staying true to form with his master. The residents of Shelton voted for bipartisan oversight. We cannot let the mayor get away with crippling the Board of A&T again, by not allowing it to meet and perform that function.

We have too many unanswered questions: Why can’t the mayor explain thousands of unmarked dollars in the budget? What does it really cost to run our own school buses? Have our dollars been shuffled in background transactions between city departments that do not appear in the public budget run? Why can’t we fund a larger police presence at night? And why doesn’t the budget provide a rainy day reserve? Contact the mayor and board members to demand that the meeting be held.

John Girard

Shelton