Letter: Vote no on proposed charter revisions

To the Editor:

My letter to the editor are my own thoughts and not of a ghostwriter.

The mayor proposed changes to the charter. The voters will be unaware, easily fooled or surprised by the proposed changes to the charter.

The mayor believes that no one understands the charter better then he does. Not so fast. Michelle Laubin does understand the charter and can interpret the charter as well. The mayor said his opponents are trying to muddy the waters with misleading information. Those statements couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, the mayor is seeking to consolidate power in his favor. The mayor has long been known to want to eliminate the position and grant authority or power of duly elected members of the Board of A&T, which has the authority by charter to authorize line item transfers, etc., which the Board of Aldermen (BOA) is not authorized.

Under the BOA and the mayor, Shelton’s surplus has evaporated to around $86,000. The charter as proposed would allow the mayor to combine the A&T’s current responsibilities with that of the BOA. That would be a major mistake and do away with the checks and balances.

We also should remember we had a City Hall employee steal a million dollars from the city. They have not recouped their loses. I am curious to know if they are going to legitimize the actions of the Board of Aldermen, giving more power to the mayor, not more power to the voters as stated.

Reducing the checks and balances and the voters’ choices for the Board of A&T, P&Z and the Board of Education maximize the power to one party. This will remove the checks and balances. I have always said that politics has no place in education. Let the educators educate the children.

As stated, “Let’s encourage diversity in government and not let one man rule.” I would urge the voters to compare the current charter to the proposed charter changes, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 3. I urge the voters to vote no to eliminate the checks and balances in city government.

I read Alderman Simonetti urging everyone to wear a mask in public and social distance, which the governor has asked us all to do. I would encourage the alderman to follow his own advice. I have seen him several times and once in City Hall without a mask.

John “Jack” Finn

Former Alderman

1st Ward