Letter: Vote yes on charter revisions

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald.

To the Editor:

It is interesting to note that the same people complaining about technology throughout our school system are now objecting to a revamping of the way Shelton taxpayers fund and institute new technology. They offer no new plan as an option — only to “vote no” on the charter change and to continue with the “business as usual” obstructionist approach.

We cannot express how imperative it is to vote yes for the charter change and support our students with a permanent collaborative solution to fund the enhancement and advancement of technology that a yes vote would ensure.

Albert Einstein expressed it best when he stated, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Vote yes for technology.

Vote yes for our students.

Vote yes for city charter changes.

Bernie Simons

Francis Macilvain

Gene Kierce

All three are former members of the Board of Education. Simons and Kierce is also a former chairs of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation.