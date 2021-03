To the Editor:

How wonderful to finally see some relief from the pandemic’s hard lockdown. Vaccines will soon be available to those younger than 45, making way for herd immunity, and more outdoor spaces are open for use. Venues for sports and picnics etc. are finally available to the public.

Our diligence in following health professionals and common sense protocols as a community has saved many of us from the pain and suffering of the COVID-19 virus and the heartbreak of losing loved ones, both family and friends, to the certain death. Let's especially, as Women's History Month comes to a close, thank our moms and all the women who protected children, family and the elderly in our families.

Shelton's first responders have throughout this entire year acted to save us from accidents, fires and other threats and deserve our thanks and support. A public acknowledgment of those who wear the uniforms of medical workers, fire fighters, police and all those that support them with technology or scrubbing and sanitizing the spaces where they work need to be recognized and lauded for all that they do.

As the spring and Easter are now here, we can say thank you with the bright colors and fragrances of the season in flowers.

White Hills Fire Co. No. 5 is holding its Easter flower sale on Friday, April 2, from 9 to 5 and Saturday, April 3, from 9 until the flowers are gone, at its fire house, 2 School Road. You can pre-order at whitehillsfireco.org also.

Please come out and support our brave volunteer firefighters.

Happy Easter and Passover.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Alderman, First Ward