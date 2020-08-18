Leung named VP at Shelton-based Procyon Partners

SHELTON — Andrew Leung was recently hired as vice president at wealth management firm Procyon Partners.

With more than 20 years of experience serving institutional clients for UBS Investment Bank, Leung brings extensive knowledge of global markets to his work as a personal financial adviser, according to the Shelton-based company’s CEO Phil Fiore.

Fiore said Leung uses his experience advising hedge funds and mutual funds, as well as in institutional sales and trading, to help clients establish and achieve financial goals.

He also brings experience as an independent business owner and operator, which gives him a strong understanding of the financial needs and challenges of franchising and small business ownership, Fiore said.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Andy to the Procyon family,” said Fiore. “His financial markets expertise, his strength in client service and his firsthand experience with small business and franchising are value-adds for our clients and our firm.”

Leung, a Wilton resident, served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in Italy and Japan, and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he earned a B.S. in economics and played Division 1 lacrosse.

He earned his MBA in finance from the University of Connecticut and volunteers for Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that mobilizes veterans to assist with disaster relief.