Library Lines: Book clubs for all ages on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There is no book sale this autumn.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Patrons are encouraged to check out online services such as Libby: Powered by Overdrive, and Hoopla Digital. Download these apps from an app store. Kids’ books, audiobooks and other materials are available through these services. Ask a staff member for information.

Huntington Branch Library

Bookworms — Tuesday, Nov. 12 and 19, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura offers a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers, Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. No program on Oct. 15.

Alphabits — Thursday, Nov. 7 and 14, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura offers a skill-based program story, plus hands-on centers, baby space and music.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Nov. 7 and 14, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and 19, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra — Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and 19, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, Nov. 13 and 20, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time.

Shelton Reading Circle - Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and used to meet in members’ homes to read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at 203-925-1803.

Dog Man to the Rescue - Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m. The graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey is getting its own celebration. Kids 6 to 12 years old and their caregivers can engage in book-based games and crafts inspired by these graphic novels. Register for Miss Maura’s program.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times,and other children’s programs will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Nov. 12 and 19, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Nov. 7, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Friday, Nov. 8 and 15, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

MS Support Group - Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; group meeting will be held in the handicapped-accessible Meeting Room.

Between the Pages Book Club - Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m. Love to read or just need more practice? Join Miss Maura for a monthly book club for readers in grades 3 and 4 only. Participants will read a monthly book at home then meet in the library for an interactive book discussion and fun activities. Each registered child will receive a free copy of the book. Book club will take place in the upstairs Connecticut Room. This program is sponsored by the Shelton exc-EL grant. Registration is required.

W.I.C.: Women, Infant, and Children - Friday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. meets in the Meeting Room at Plumb easily accessed for parents/caregivers with strollers.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.