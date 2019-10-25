Library lines: Books, Tai Chi, knitting on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Due to renovations at Plumb, the Children’s Department closed temporarily starting Oct. 15. Patrons can still return materials from the Children’s Department to Plumb. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call us at 203-9240-1580.

Patrons are encouraged to check out online services such as Libby: Powered by Overdrive, and Hoopla Digital. Download these apps from your favorite app store(s) and get connected to the online library. Kids’ books, audiobooks and other materials are available through these services. Ask a staff member for information.

Huntington Branch Library

Bookworms - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura offers a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers, Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. No program on Oct. 15.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times,and other children’s programs will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Oct. 29, and Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Oct. 31, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Books @ Noon - Monday, Oct. 28, noon. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is And the Mountain Echoed, by Khaled Hosseini.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.