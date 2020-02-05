Library lines: Computer classes, teen game night

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 10:30 a.m. Children from infants to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Baby Sensory - Thursday, Feb. 6 and 13, 10:30 a.m. Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Spanish with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 18, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra - Wednesdays, Feb. 12 and 19, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

First Friday Book Discussion - Friday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m. This month’s selection is The Lacuna by Barbara Kingslolver. This is the story of Harrison William Shepherd caught between two worlds - an unforgettable protagonist whose search for identity will take readers to the heart of the 20th century’s most tumultuous events. March’s selection will be Us Against You by Fredrik Backman. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Teen Game Night - Monday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Teens 13 years and older can come to learn a new game or two, meet some new people, and enjoy some pizza with Ms. Jessica during this monthly program. Registration is required.

Crafternoon - Friday, Feb. 14, 2:15 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers are welcome to join Ms. Jessica for a make and take season craft. Registration is required. Only children need to register, however caregivers must remain with children for program duration.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesday, Feb. 11 and 18, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Feb. 6 and 13, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Fridays, Feb. 7 and 14, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

Computer Class Pt. 1: Computer Basics - Thursday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. Plumb offers a series of three computer classes to help navigate the quickly evolving world of technology. The series will be taught by Michael Ingber, computer consultant and owner of Upward Business Systems of Oxford. This first class will cover topics such as: What is an All-In-One? What is a Chromebook? What is a Mac or a PC? No prior knowledge is required. Q&A portion will be held at the end. Part 2 will cover Internet skills using Google Chrome on Feb. 13, and part 3 will be cover How to Use GMail on Feb. 20. Sign up may be for one, two or all three parts.

Repeat Reads - Monday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The Valley of Fear, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Computer Class Pt. 2: Internet Skills - Thursday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. Michael Ingber returns for the second part of our Computer Class series. Part 2 explores various popular internet browsers, as well as instruction on using Google Chrome. This class will go over useful techniques including using browser tabs, bookmarking your favorite websites, and staying safe while surfing the web. Registration is required. Sign up for just this session, or both parts 2 and 3 of this computer series.

Winter Sowing Workshop - Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Come get your hands dirty and start your garden in winter. Learn this method for starting your seeds outdoors in winter and have a great garden in spring. This program is geared toward adults. Registration required. Snow date for this program is the following week, Saturday, Feb. 22.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.