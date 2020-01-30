Library lines: Take Your Child to Library Day Feb. 1

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 11, 10:30 a.m. Children from infants to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Baby Sensory - Thursday, Feb. 6, 10:30 a.m. Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Take Your Child to the Library Day - Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. Children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers are invited to put on their favorite costume and join Ms. Jessica and the HBL staff for a costume party story time, photo booth, and snack. The first 40 attendees get a special gift! Registration is required. Only children need to register, however caregivers must remain with children for program duration.

Spanish with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 11, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 11, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra - Wednesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

First Friday Book Discussion - Friday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m. This month’s selection is The Lacuna by Barbara Kingslolver. This is the story of Harrison William Shepherd caught between two worlds - an unforgettable protagonist whose search for identity will take readers to the heart of the twentieth century’s most tumultuous events. March’s selection will be Us Against You by Fredrik Backman. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesday, Feb. 4 and 11, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Feb. 6, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Fridays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

MS Support Group - Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; group meeting will be held in the handicapped-accessible Meeting Room at Plumb.

Computer Class Pt. 1: Computer Basics - Thursday, Feb. 6, 1 p.m. Plumb offers a series of three computer classes to help navigate the quickly evolving world of technology. The series will be taught by Michael Ingber, computer consultant and owner of Upward Business Systems of Oxford. This first class will cover topics such as: What is an All-In-One? What is a Chromebook? What is a Mac or a PC? No prior knowledge is required. Q&A portion will be held at the end. Part 2 will cover Internet skills using Google Chrome on Feb. 13, and part 3 will be cover How to Use GMail on Feb. 20. Sign up may be for one, two or all three parts.

Take Your Child to the Library Day - Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. Children 5 to 10 years old and their caregivers are welcome to Plumb as we celebrate this day with a “snowtastic” event, which includes a special performance by two favorite ice princesses: “The Snow Sisters.” After their performance, each child will have an opportunity to meet and greet the snowy siblings and snap a photo, too. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.