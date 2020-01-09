Library lines: Teen game night, book clubs highlight week’s programs

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Shelton Reading Circle - Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925-1803.

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and 21, 10:30 a.m. Children from infants to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Baby Sensory - Thursday, Jan. 16, 10:30 a.m. Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Teen Game Night - Monday, Jan. 13, 4 p.m. Teens 13 years and older can come to learn a new game or two, meet some new people, and enjoy some pizza with Ms. Jessica during this monthly program. Registration is required and remains open.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and 21, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Jan. 16, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Fridays, Jan. 10 and 17, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

Repeat Reads - Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is the novel, The Mysterious Benedict Society, by Trenton Lee Stewart.

SWCAPA - Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

W.I.C.: Women, Infant, and Children - Friday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. meets in the Meeting Room at Plumb easily accessed for parents/caregivers with strollers.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.