CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities said a senior government official was released on Tuesday, two weeks after armed men abducted him and his colleague in the capital of Tripoli.

Rida Faraj Fraitis, the chief of staff for the first deputy prime minister, returned to the eastern city of Benghazi, the statement from the unity government said. Fraitis' colleague was also released, it added. Photos of the freed official in Benghazi circulated on social media.