Lifeguard positions available in Shelton

The city of Shelton is looking to hire lifeguards for all shifts, early mornings (6 to 10:30 a.m.) and evenings (4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 9:15 p.m. shifts) preferred.

All lifeguards must hold a current Red Cross (r.17) lifeguarding certification and be available to work at least several days a week. Those interested must be available during the school year. Shifts are flexible and can be worked around school and college schedules.

Lifeguards currently begin at $11.30 per hour, with a maximum of 29 hours per week. It is a bonus if the applicant is also certified as a water safety instructor or lifeguarding instructor. Water safety instructors and/or lifeguarding instructors will have a higher pay rate.There are a minimum of two lifeguards on duty for each shift.

Interested applicants must complete an application and return it with copies of their current certifications to the Parks & Recreation Office in the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St. Applications can be obtained on the city of Shelton website (cityofshelton.org) under human resources, or in person at the Parks & Recreation Office.