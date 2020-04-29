  • Shelton Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

Residents are being asked to show support for firefighters by lighting their homes in red on May 4 and 5.

This event, Shine Your Light for Firefighters, is in commemoration of International Firefighters’ Day 2020.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation says residents changing their porch lights to red is to show gratitude for firefighters worldwide.

For more information, visit www.firehero.org/shine-your-light