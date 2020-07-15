Like the IRS, North Carolina tax deadline now Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — That three-month extension for North Carolina residents and corporations to turn in their income tax returns is running out.

Wednesday is the deadline to file federal returns with the Internal Revenue Service and state forms with the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The state's original April 15 date was pushed back automatically when the IRS announced a three-month delay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's delay applies to individual income, corporate income and franchise tax filers. State filers won't have to pay late fees or interest of taxes due for failing to file before April 15. The late fee exemption also applied to a host of other taxes that were due starting March 15, as long as the tax was paid on or before Wednesday.