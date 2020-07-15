Lincoln police make arrest in Monday stabbing death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a man that occurred earlier in the week.

Roy Wyrick, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in the death of 37-year-old Jeremy Lane, police said in news release Wednesday. Wyrick was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count.

Police said the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when officers were called to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found Lane unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from the area and determined Lane was stabbed during a fight with another man, whom police later identified as Wyrick.